Banks to remain open tomorrow across country

Bangladesh's central bank has instructed all banks across the country to stay open on Saturday, Apr 30, due to the long weekend ahead of the Eid holidays.

The order from Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-Site Supervision on Thursday, noted that there was an increase in business transactions because of Eid, which is resulting in more deposits and withdrawals of cash.

Due to this, banks will open on Saturday on a limited scale and with limited manpower for the convenience of all, the order said.

Banks will conduct transactions from 9:30am to 1pm, but will stay open until 2:30pm.

Bangladesh Bank had previously instructed banks in garment industry areas to stay open on Friday, Apr 29, and Saturday, Apr 30.

Thursday's notice expanded the Saturday order to the rest of the country. In line with the previous order, banks will operate from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in certain specific areas to ensure that garment workers are able to get their wages. -bdnews24.com











