Selected tenders likely to be submitted to Ministry May 20

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 28: Evaluations of six foreign tenders have been completed by the Power Development Board (PDB) submitted for construction of the 438 MW combined Cycle Power Plant at Raozan.

According to PDB sources, seven foreign tenders were submitted in January for the Raozan project. Of them, six firms have responded to the PDB and submitted their financial and technical offers.

PDB authorities have already completed the evaluations. The selected offers are likely to be submitted to the Ministry by May 20. With the approval of the Ministry, the contractor for the Raozan Power Plant will be appointed.

According to the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry sources, the International retenders were invited on September 21. The last date for selling tenders was November 8 while the date of submission was November 9.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) earlier cancelled all the previous tenders due to dispute developed for appointment of the lowest bidder.

According to Ministry sources, earlier one Chinese firm Sepco were selected as a contractor as the lowest bidder. As usual, the Notification of Award (NOA) was issued for signing an agreement within August.

But the selected firm did not come forward for signing an agreement. The sources further said the firm had advocated for enhancement of the tender value for increase in the rate of construction materials following the pandemic. But, it is not possible for the Ministry to enhance the bid value, sources said.

Later on the Ministry cancelled the tender and decided to invite retender for the plant.

The government decided to set up one 438 MW Combined Cycle Power plant in Raozan at the site of existing two 420 MW capacity power plants. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) is going to build the power plant at a cost of Tk 2,087 crore. The new 438 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant will be built on the PDB's own land adjacent to the existing Raozan 420 MW Thermal Power Plant.

Meanwhile, the proposal for appointment of a contractor was approved in the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on May 19 in 2021.

After completion of the preliminary work, a tender was called for the appointment of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor of the project on 31 December 2019.

The tender was accepted on August 28 in 2020. At the end of the review, Sepco China was selected as the lowest bidder. Sepco China, the Chinese company, was selected as the lowest bidder for EPC contractor at a cost of Rs 1.8 billion. The new project will use gas as fuel amounting to 100 million cubic feet.

Meanwhile both the existing two units of Chinese generators are facing manifold problems from the very beginning.

The first unit of Raozan 210 MW Thermal Power Station was set up in 1990 at a cost of Tk 664 crores with the technical and financial assistance of a Chinese firm CMEC which went into operation on July in 1993.

The second unit of Raozan 210 MW Power Station was set up by the Chinese firm CMEC on July 1994 last at a cost of Tk 538 crores which went into operation on September 1997.

Since its inception the first unit faced mechanical faults for about 500 times while the second unit faced 300 times. It takes at least 72 hours to resume generation if any unit is suspended for mechanical faults.

