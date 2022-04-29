Land dev tax payment  system to be digitalized

The land owners across the country wouldn't need any more to go to the land offices for paying their Land Development Tax (LDT). The Land Ministry has included the provision of 'Digital Land Development Tax (DLDT)' payment system directly using the National Identity (NID) number.

As a result, the land owners will be able to pay land development tax directly using their NID number very soon from any place across the world, according to the Land Ministry decision.

The ministry officials said that the Land Development Tax system has been resumed from April 25 this year after the system was temporarily shut down for system maintenance from April 18 to 24, 2022.

During the maintenance, a number of important updates have been made regarding the claim calculation of 4 crore holdings and land development tax system related to the 1429 Bangla new year.

The introduced feature of the system of direct payment of land development tax with the NID number is that, land development tax can be paid on the landowner's registered and holding entry completed land without entering the profile of the landowner in the land development tax system.









