Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:05 PM
Home Front Page

No progress in Morsalin murder probe

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Wednesday said they still have no clues to assailants responsible for the death of Morsalin during the clashes between Dhaka College students and traders in New Market area on April 19.
Mohammad Mahbub Alam, Joint Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police, said at a press conference on Wednesday that they have yet to identify the person  
who threw the brick chips at Morsalin. They are not even sure if it was a deliberate attempt to hurt the shopkeeper.
"For all legal intents and purposes, we will accuse those who instigated the mayhem for Mosalin's death. We are working tirelessly to identify each of them," he said at the briefing, which took place at the Detective Branch's Minto Road office in Dhaka.
26-year-old Morsalin, worked at a New Market clothing store and was struck by a rather large brick chips in front of the Nurjahan Market around noon that day, police said.
Mosalin died in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday. His elder brother Nur Mohammad filed a murder case against 150 unidentified people the same day. The Detective Branch (DB) of Police is leading the investigation.
A native of Cumilla's Daudkandi, Morsalin lived in the capital's Kamrangir Char with his family. He leaves behind two children, aged 6 and 4.
However, police say they have a better grasp on the murder case of Nahid Mia, a deliveryman who was also killed during the New Market violence.
Senior Police Official Mahbub claimed that his department has made significant progress in the investigation, and even identified the people who were specifically responsible for the deliveryman's death.
Eighteen-year-old Nahid Mia was hacked with machetes on multiple occasions during the clashes on Apr 19 and succumbed to his wounds during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital later that day.
Nahid worked as a delivery assistant for a company named Data Tech Computer on Elephant Road. His uncle, Md Sayeed, subsequently filed a murder case, accusing about 150 unnamed suspects last Wednesday. DB is heading up the investigation too.
"Police are hunting the suspects now. All I can say is that since the college dormitories are closed now, most of the suspects have either moved back to their homes or absconded," he said. There may, however, be an update on that matter soon, he added.
On Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Police Mohammad Faruk Hossain confirmed to bdnews24.com that the six suspects behind the killing of Nahid Miah are students of Dhaka College.



