Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:05 PM
BDU VC Prof Munaz on list of world's best scientists  

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor has been on the list of world's best scientists for nine years in a row.
The Eddie Scientific Index, an internationally renowned organization on Sunday, published this ranking list based on the citations and other indexes of more than seven lakh
scientists from 15,430 universities in 216 countries.
For important research in the fields of education and technology, including concrete technology, urban safety, climate change, earthquake disaster, Prof. Dr. Munaz Ahmed Noor has got a place on the list of the world's best scientists.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor has attained a prestigious position on the list of the world's best scientists published in 'AD Scientific Index 2022'.
Before serving as the VC of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Prof. Dr. Munaz Ahmed Noor served as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the National University. He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT).
Prof. Munaz Ahmed Noor graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET). He later earned a PhD in 2000 from the University of Tokyo.
He completed his post-doctoral degree in seismology in 2006. In 2005, he participated in a brief Private Public Partnership (PPP) programme in the Netherlands.
In 2006, he completed training on earthquake resistance design at a nuclear power plant in Italy.
He also participated in the Disaster Risk Reduction Training Programme run by the World Bank.
During his tenure as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the National University, he played an important role in the digitization of the university, in resolving session clutter and in creating the College Education Development Programme.
During his tenure as the VC of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), he also played an important role in modernizing the teaching-learning of the university.
Eddie Scientific Index 2022 published with the world's best researchers has gained a dignified position on the list of the world's best scientists.
Dr. Munaz thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said, "I am grateful to the Prime Minister for making this honour possible by working under the direction of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
He said, "With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I will continue to try to make more important contribution to the education sector in Bangladesh in the days to come."


