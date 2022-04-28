Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia hits West-supplied arms in Ukraine, cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

KHARKIV, Apr 27: Russia said Wednesday it had destroyed a large quantity of Western-supplied weapons in Ukraine, while halting gas supplies to EU and NATO members Poland and Bulgaria in a move condemned by European capitals as attempted blackmail.
With the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives entering its third month, Ukraine conceded Russian forces had pushed deeper into the country's east and captured several villages, as Moscow intensifies a renewed offensive to take control of Donbas.
Russia's defence ministry said its forces targeted the "large batch" of weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries using long-range missile strikes on southeastern Ukraine.
They hit hangars at an aluminium plant near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with "high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles", the ministry said, without specifying the weapons destroyed.
It comes a day after a summit in Germany of 40 Western allies to discuss arming Ukraine where Washington pledged to move "heaven and earth" to enable Kyiv to emerge victorious from the war.
Tensions are also rising in a breakaway region of Moldova bordering southwestern Ukraine where pro-Russian separatists claimed shots were fired
across the border towards a village housing a Russian arms depot after drones flew over from Ukraine.
The unrecognised Transnistria region has reported a series of explosions in recent days that it called "terrorist attacks", leading Kyiv to accuse Moscow of seeking to expand the war further into Europe.
Russia said it had stopped all gas supplies to Poland and highly-dependent Bulgaria as a result of "unprecedented unfriendly steps in the economic sphere" and their refusal to pay in rubles.
President Vladimir Putin last month warned Moscow will only accept payment for deliveries in its national currency, with buyers required to set up ruble accounts or have their taps turned off.
Moscow is grappling with the fallout from numerous rounds of European and US sanctions that have targeted various sectors and left it unable to utilise foreign currency, including its own reserves.
"They blocked from us -- or, to put it plainly, stole -- a fairly significant amount of our reserves," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the need for the "new payment system".
"So there is no question of blackmail here," he added.
But the European Union said it was "prepared" for the stoppage and was planning a "coordinated" response, labelling it "another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas".
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called it "a direct attack" on Poland, while Bulgarian leader Kiril Petkov described the move as "a gross violation" of its contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom.
Both countries have said they will be able to make up the shortfall from other sources.
The war has exposed the extent of the 27-member bloc's dependence on Russian gas, which accounts for 45 percent of such imports.
Separately, the EU's executive proposed suspending all import duties on products from Ukraine in a bid to help the country's economy survive.
The targeting of Western-supplied arms came as the US and Europe have started to heed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance now focused on Donbas.
Western allies remain wary of being drawn into an outright war with Russia, but have stepped up military support as Ukraine has maintained its fierce resistance.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No progress in Morsalin murder probe
BD to cut 16pc GHGs emission by 2030
BDU VC Prof Munaz on list of world's best scientists  
Russia hits West-supplied arms in Ukraine, cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria
SSC exam begins on June 19
Danish Crown Princess visits Sundarban
Pro-AL, pro-BNP lawyers clash over SCBA polls results
BNP leader Mokbul sent to jail


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft