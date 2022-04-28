Russia hits West-supplied arms in Ukraine, cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

KHARKIV, Apr 27: Russia said Wednesday it had destroyed a large quantity of Western-supplied weapons in Ukraine, while halting gas supplies to EU and NATO members Poland and Bulgaria in a move condemned by European capitals as attempted blackmail.

With the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives entering its third month, Ukraine conceded Russian forces had pushed deeper into the country's east and captured several villages, as Moscow intensifies a renewed offensive to take control of Donbas.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces targeted the "large batch" of weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries using long-range missile strikes on southeastern Ukraine.

They hit hangars at an aluminium plant near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with "high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles", the ministry said, without specifying the weapons destroyed.

It comes a day after a summit in Germany of 40 Western allies to discuss arming Ukraine where Washington pledged to move "heaven and earth" to enable Kyiv to emerge victorious from the war.

Tensions are also rising in a breakaway region of Moldova bordering southwestern Ukraine where pro-Russian separatists claimed shots were fired

across the border towards a village housing a Russian arms depot after drones flew over from Ukraine.

The unrecognised Transnistria region has reported a series of explosions in recent days that it called "terrorist attacks", leading Kyiv to accuse Moscow of seeking to expand the war further into Europe.

Russia said it had stopped all gas supplies to Poland and highly-dependent Bulgaria as a result of "unprecedented unfriendly steps in the economic sphere" and their refusal to pay in rubles.

President Vladimir Putin last month warned Moscow will only accept payment for deliveries in its national currency, with buyers required to set up ruble accounts or have their taps turned off.

Moscow is grappling with the fallout from numerous rounds of European and US sanctions that have targeted various sectors and left it unable to utilise foreign currency, including its own reserves.

"They blocked from us -- or, to put it plainly, stole -- a fairly significant amount of our reserves," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the need for the "new payment system".

"So there is no question of blackmail here," he added.

But the European Union said it was "prepared" for the stoppage and was planning a "coordinated" response, labelling it "another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas".

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called it "a direct attack" on Poland, while Bulgarian leader Kiril Petkov described the move as "a gross violation" of its contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Both countries have said they will be able to make up the shortfall from other sources.

The war has exposed the extent of the 27-member bloc's dependence on Russian gas, which accounts for 45 percent of such imports.

Separately, the EU's executive proposed suspending all import duties on products from Ukraine in a bid to help the country's economy survive.

The targeting of Western-supplied arms came as the US and Europe have started to heed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance now focused on Donbas.

Western allies remain wary of being drawn into an outright war with Russia, but have stepped up military support as Ukraine has maintained its fierce resistance. -AFP











