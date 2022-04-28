Video
SSC exam begins on June 19

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

This year Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent exams will begin on June 19 and end on July20. The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the exam schedules on Wednesday.
According to the routine, the exams will start at 10:00 am and end at 12:00 noon.
The exams will start with Bangla first paper on June19. After the end of written exam by July 6, the practical exam will start from July 13 to end on July 20.
The SSC and its equivalent exams will be held on a short syllabus this year too. However, the exams will be held on all subjects like in pre-pandemic times.
Bangladesh reopened schools and colleges on September 12 in 2021 after
nearly 1.5 years of closure due to the coronavirus.
The government also had to defer last year's SSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


