Danish Crown Princess visits Sundarban



Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, the Crown Princess of Denmark, talks to the people vulnerable to climate change at Shyamnagar in Satkhira on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

SATKHIRA, Apr 27: Danish Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth on Wednesday visited the Sundarbans coastal area of Shyamnagar upazila in the district and witnessed the impacts of climate change there hours before wrapping up her Bangladesh tour.She reached Munshiganj Union of Shyamnagar Upazila by an Air Force helicopter around 10:30 am, said Satkhira Superintendent of PoliceMohammad Mostafizur Rahman.Later, the princess traveled to Kultali village by a car and visited the coastal embankment area affected by climate change.During the visit, the Princess exchanged views with the people affected by climate change.She explored how climate change has changed their lives, what challenges they have to deal with.After talking to the people here, the princess visited a local multipurpose cyclone shelter and learnt about its functionality during a cyclone and its management.At noon, the princess and her entourage arrived at the Sundarbans coastal monsoon resort and attended a luncheon.Later, she availed of a boat ride to the Sundarbans and interacted with the forest officials during a 15-minute walk through the natural resource and discussed biodiversity and saltwater intrusion in the mangrove area.At around 4pm, she left for Dhaka. -UNB