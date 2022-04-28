Pro-AL, pro-BNP lawyers clash over SCBA polls results

Amid the uncertainty over the poll results of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers locked in clash over polls result on Wednesday.

The clash took place in front of the conference room on the third floor of the Bar Association building at around 3:30pm when pro-Awami League lawyers led by former SCBA Vice-President Advocate Oji Ullah tried to enter into the conference room for collecting ballot boxes and declaring polls result after recounting the votes.

Pro-BNP lawyers tried to prevent them in entering conference room. But, at one stage pro-Awami League lawyers entered into room smashing door after the first blow between the two sides. Then, pro-BNP lawyers smashed the glasses of the window of the room and cut of electric line of the room.

After the fight, Oji Ullah started counting the ballots inside the room. On

the other hand, BNP supporters staged demo out of the room. In this situation, the police have taken position there.

The ballot box of SCBA election held on March 15 and 16 and other election item were kept in the conference room.

Earlier on Tuesday at a press briefing at the media room of the Supreme Court, Advocate Oji Ullah informed reporters that a new seven-member election sub-committee was formed on April 12 headed by Oji Ullah for recounting the votes and announce the results. The sub-committee will complete their task by April 27 on Wednesday.

Protesting the move, the SCBA secretary Ruhul Kuddus Kajal at a press briefing on Wednesday informed the reporters that what Oji Ullah is claiming as the convener of the sub-committee on election management is not correct.

Kajal claimed that there was no such meeting of the association on April 12 at the meeting in which Oji Ullah was convened to continue the election activities.

Kajal said, "Any action taken by them regarding the formation of so-called new election sub-committee led by Oji Ullah for counting votes or election results is illegal."

He termed the move of Oji Ullah as a shameless attempt to tarnish the glorious tradition of the Supreme Court Bar Association. "I urge everyone to refrain from such illegal, unprincipled activities," he said.

Soon after the completion of court hour, pro-Awami League lawyers led by Oji Ullah went to the in front of the conference room and locked into the clash over the polls result.

Earlier on March 31, Law Minister Anisul Huq said problems centring withheld election results of SCBA would be settled by senior members and former leaders of the association.

Voting in two-day polls to elect the office bearers for the 2022-2023 sessions of the Supreme Court Bar Association were held on March 15 and 16. Vote counting ended at midnight on March 17. However, supporters of secretary candidate Md Abdun Nur Dulal created a chaotic situation in the early hours of March 19 while his rival candidate Barrister Kazal was leading the counting.

Following the situation, Advocate AY Mashiuzzaman, Convener of the election sub-committee, resigned from his post alleging misconduct on the part of the supporters of Md Abdun Nur Dulal.

As a result, the announcement of election result was stopped. It is still uncertain when the result of the election, which was held on March 15-16 to elect 14 executive posts, will be declared.

Sources said, main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party- backed lawyers' blue panel bagged majority of the posts, including the Secretary, in the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

Ruling Awami League-backed white panel secured six posts, including the President. Former Secretary and also a former Additional Attorney General Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir was elected President defeating his rival Md Bodruddoza Badal.













