Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New Market Clash

BNP leader Mokbul sent to jail

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent BNP leader Mokbul Hossain to jail after a three-day remand in a case filed over clashes between traders and Dhaka College students that left two persons dead.
Metropolitan Magistrate Israt Jahan passed the order after Investigation Officer Halder Arpit Thakur, an Inspector of New Market Police Station, produced him before the court after a three days remand.
The court also fixed Thursday for hearing on his
bail petition following his lawyer Advocate Iqbal Hossain's submission.
On Saturday another Dhaka court placed the BNP leader on a three-day remand in the case.
On Friday Mokbul, former New Market Thana BNP President and current member of the party's Dhaka South unit convening committee, was arrested from his Dhanmondi residence.
BNP leader Mokbul was arrested in New Market-Dhaka College clash.
Earlier, on April 4 at night, an alteration between staff of Welcome and Capital Fast Food said to be turned into a violent clash.
On Tuesday, Nahid Hasan, 18, who worked for a courier service company died after being critically injured in the violent clashes.
Md Mursalin, a shop assistant injured in the clash.
He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Two murder cases have been filed over the death of two in the clash.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No progress in Morsalin murder probe
BD to cut 16pc GHGs emission by 2030
BDU VC Prof Munaz on list of world's best scientists  
Russia hits West-supplied arms in Ukraine, cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria
SSC exam begins on June 19
Danish Crown Princess visits Sundarban
Pro-AL, pro-BNP lawyers clash over SCBA polls results
BNP leader Mokbul sent to jail


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft