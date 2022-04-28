BNP leader Mokbul sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent BNP leader Mokbul Hossain to jail after a three-day remand in a case filed over clashes between traders and Dhaka College students that left two persons dead.

Metropolitan Magistrate Israt Jahan passed the order after Investigation Officer Halder Arpit Thakur, an Inspector of New Market Police Station, produced him before the court after a three days remand.

The court also fixed Thursday for hearing on his

bail petition following his lawyer Advocate Iqbal Hossain's submission.

On Saturday another Dhaka court placed the BNP leader on a three-day remand in the case.

On Friday Mokbul, former New Market Thana BNP President and current member of the party's Dhaka South unit convening committee, was arrested from his Dhanmondi residence.

BNP leader Mokbul was arrested in New Market-Dhaka College clash.

Earlier, on April 4 at night, an alteration between staff of Welcome and Capital Fast Food said to be turned into a violent clash.

On Tuesday, Nahid Hasan, 18, who worked for a courier service company died after being critically injured in the violent clashes.

Md Mursalin, a shop assistant injured in the clash.

He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Two murder cases have been filed over the death of two in the clash.











