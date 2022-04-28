Video
Thursday, 28 April, 2022
If govt can't find a place, build PS in Home Minister's house: Dr Zafrullah

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said, "If the government cannot find any place to build a police station, then build it in the Home Minister's house."  
He made the proposal while participating in a protest rally against building a police station on the Tentultala playground in Kalabagan on Wednesday afternoon.
Zafrullah Chowdhury said, "If government can't find a place anywhere, Hon'ble Minister will give you some space in his house. That will increase your reputation," he added.  
Addressing the protesters, he said, "You will go for a bigger movement to save this playground. We will not go home until our demand in fulfilled. We will defend the field collectively. I will be with you in the movement of throwing walls, bricks and sand on the side of the field. We have to protect this field for our own lives."
The founder of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra said, "The playground at Tentultala is the lungs of children and the elder people. We cannot allow destroying this lung. We will not accept the unjust permission to build a police station here. The bricks and stones have to be removed from here, otherwise we will take permanent occupation of the land.."


