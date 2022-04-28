Tentultala playground is DMP property, says Home Minister

In a reversal of fortune for the Tetultala playground Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the Tetultala land is now the property of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"Tetultala land belongs to the police. It is not a playground as it is a small land and not sufficient for a playground," he said after a meeting with right activists at his ministry office.

The Minister said the DMP got allocation from the government for establishing a police station, which is necessary for the people.

"Kalabagan Police Station has been running at a rented house and most of the police stations are located in rented houses, so police is facing problem to do their work properly," he added.

In his response, the Minister said that Tentultala land was an abandoned property. It was not a field

and there was never a field, he added.

He said rights activists have submitted an application and mentioned whether any alternative can be done. Kamal said it is probably 20 katha land, not that big land.

Khushi Kabir, rights activist and coordinator of Nijera Kari, Syed Rizwana Hasan, Executive Director of BELA, architect Iqbal Habib and cultural activist Sangeeta Imam met the Minister.

Meanwhile, after coming out of the meeting, BELA Executive Director Rizwana Hasan said, "It seems to us that he [the Home Minister] is considering our demand positively. We're hopeful.













