Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:03 PM
Govt to procure 3.75 lakh tonnes of fuel oil, 60,000 tonnes of fertilizer

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Business Correspondent

The government Wednes-day approved separate proposals for procuring some 3.75 lakh tonnes of fuel oil and some 60,000 tonnes of fertilizer to meet the growing demand of the country.
The approval came from the 14th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Sabirul Islam informed that following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, the CCGP meeting approved it for procuring some 3.75 lakh tonnes of fuel oil with a cost of Taka 4,054.38 crore.
Out of the total volume, some 3 lakh tonnes of gas oil will be procured from PT Bumi Siak Pusaku Zapin, Indonesia under package A and B with Taka 3,274.32 crore.
Besides, some 75,000 tonnes of (Jet A-1) fuel will be imported from Unipec Singapore Pte Ltd with around Taka 780.06 crore.
Sabirul said Petrobangla under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division will procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore with around Taka 991.77 crore. The unit price for per MMBtu LNG would be $29.50.
He informed that Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation
(BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries will procure some 10,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid from M/S Poton Traders (chief supplier: Aries Fertilizers Group Pte Limited, Singapore) with around Taka 100.81 crore.
BSS adds: The cabinet division additional secretary said that the BCIC under the Ministry of Industries will procure another 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular (optional) urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar with around Taka 240.42 crore.
Apart from this, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture will procure some 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Taka 259.39 crore.
Sabirul said the CCGP meeting also approved a variation proposal from the Security Service Division.
He informed that the CCGP meeting also asked the Ministry of Shipping to re-tender three more packages to be implemented by the Mongla Port Authority since the supplier was the same and there was lack of competition.


