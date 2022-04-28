Jaisankar arrives today

He'll surprise us, says FM Momen

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will make a day-long visit to Dhaka Today (Thursday) to invite Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India and prepare the grounds for a long-pending trip.

"He will carry a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India," Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the media at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jaishankar is expected to

meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen to review several high-profile projects being implemented as part of the Indian side's development cooperation.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the media on Wednesday that the Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar might bring good news to Bangladesh. He'll surprise us.

"We always welcome him. This is good news that he's coming. Maybe he'll bring good news and we're yet to know what that news is exactly," he told journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when asked about India's External Affairs Minister's planned visit.

Times of India said "a visit to India by Hasina has been on the cards for several months, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dhaka in March last year to participate in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence. It is now expected she will travel to New Delhi sometime soon after the month of Ramzan or in the second half of the year."

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India in February for wide-ranging talks and to open a new deputy high commission in Chennai. This was Bangladesh's fifth such post in the country and the first in southern India. Bangladesh earlier had assistant and deputy high commissions in Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata and Mumbai.

"Bangladesh has been one of the main beneficiaries of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, especially in terms of connectivity and development projects. The two sides have revived several cross-border railway links that were snapped by the 1965 war with Pakistan and done extensive work on enhancing the use of cross-border rivers for transporting goods to and from India's northeastern states," Times of India said.

The Indian External Affairs Minister is also scheduled to visit Bhutan on April 29 and 30.











