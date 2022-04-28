

Salam appointed Ctg Dist Council administrator

The matter has been announced in a circular signed by Mohammad Tanvir Azam Siddiqui, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Local Government on Wednesday .

In the same notification administrators of 60 more district councils of the country have been appointed.

MA Salam is the son of the late Haji Abdul Aziz of East Shikarpur, Hathazari. He is also serving as the president of Chattogram North District Awami League. CHATTOGRAM, April 27: MA Salam has been appointed as the administrator of Chittagong District Council for the third term after serving as the chairman for two terms.The matter has been announced in a circular signed by Mohammad Tanvir Azam Siddiqui, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Local Government on Wednesday .In the same notification administrators of 60 more district councils of the country have been appointed.MA Salam is the son of the late Haji Abdul Aziz of East Shikarpur, Hathazari. He is also serving as the president of Chattogram North District Awami League.