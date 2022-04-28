30 locally made weapons found on CU campus

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 27: Chittagong University authorities claimed to have found at least 30 locally made weapons on the campus on Tuesday.

University police outpost inspector Mizanur Rahman said that some daily wagers were the first to spot the weapons while digging up the ground on the campus for laying a water pipeline between F Rahman Hall and Alaul Hall buildings in the afternoon.

"On information, we, along with the proctorial team, rushed to the spot and took the weapons into custody. All were old and rusty," Mizanur said.

Dr Shahidul Islam, acting proctor, CU, said, they had handed over all the weapons to Hathazari police station.

Earlier too, the university authorities, along with police, had recovered various locally made weapons from the campus. -UNB











