

Risky, low quality food floods city markets



Findings of the report once again re-confirms that the numerous laws in preventing food adulteration in the country merely remains in paper while authorities concerned turning a blind eye.



Food items served for Iftar are reportedly being prepared with toxic chemicals. Sodium hydrosulfide and toxic elements are being indiscriminately used to prepare puffed rice and jaleby while beguni, onion pakora and different types of chops are fried with burnt oil. Moreover, factory dyes are used in various soft drinks to add an extra colour.



Although food adulteration completely goes against the holy month's teaching of self-restraint and spiritual cleansing, sadly, this curse peaks during this time by multiple notches.



Most noveau-riche food traders indulge in a spree by ripping off the pockets of pious and god fearing innocent people. Taking advantage of growing demand for handy food, these thugs opens makeshift shops while flooding them with unhygienic and adulterated food.



We believe these unscrupulous traders are not only playing with public health, but also tarnishing the very essence of Ramadan. Our holy prophet (PBUH) has disowned those who resort to such unethical business. As he sternly warned, "The adulterator is not one of us."



We believe, selling of adulterated and unhygienic food items is unpardonable and the perpetrators should face music per law. We call on our mobile courts to launch a countrywide drive throughout the year with special focus on edible items such as oil, ghee, spices and meat. A separate drive must include restaurants, bakeries and fast food outlets.



Coupled with implementing Food Safety Act-2013, it is also necessary for the government to pass stringent laws to curb fake and misleading advertisements. Moreover, launching a countrywide awareness campaigns among the business community can also bear fruit.



The malpractice linked to food adulteration, going rampant in the country has not happened overnight. Consumer rights are often violated as we come to learn how brick dust is mixed with chili-powder; coloured chalk powder in turmeric, injectable dyes in watermelon, peas, capsicum and many other fruits and vegetables. And all these suggest the level of impunity perpetrators have been enjoying. No doubt, lack of proper monitoring has led the menace to have turned so widespread.



Since food is the first precondition for survival, ensuring its safety should be the topmost priority for all of us. There is no chance to compromise in this case.



We urge government to immediately go tough against the adulterators who are cheating the fasting people in this sacred month.

