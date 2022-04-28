Why police station on playground?

Dear Sir

Tentultala field in Kalabagan, Dhaka. There is no more open space in the area, where children can play. There is a great lack of playgrounds, parks or open spaces throughout the city. According to the Citizen's Charter, each ward should have one playground. In reality, it is not.



The question is whether it is logical to deprive the children of the opportunity to play in the expense of a building. The building can also be used as a police station for rent. It is important to take into account the demands of the local residents to protect the playground. The needs of the citizens need to be given priority. Police stations will also be set up for the citizens. If there is a police station, crime can be suppressed and security of the citizens can be provided. Kids can play there like before--that's what we want to see.



The child should not be subjected to physical or mental abuse. On January 31 last year, police grabbed the ears of some children who were going to play in the field. Such inhumane treatment of children is not desirable.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID