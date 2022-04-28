Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Why police station on playground?

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

Dear Sir
Tentultala field in Kalabagan, Dhaka. There is no more open space in the area, where children can play. There is a great lack of playgrounds, parks or open spaces throughout the city. According to the Citizen's Charter, each ward should have one playground. In reality, it is not.

The question is whether it is logical to deprive the children of the opportunity to play in the expense of a building. The building can also be used as a police station for rent. It is important to take into account the demands of the local residents to protect the playground. The needs of the citizens need to be given priority. Police stations will also be set up for the citizens. If there is a police station, crime can be suppressed and security of the citizens can be provided. Kids can play there like before--that's what we want to see.

The child should not be subjected to physical or mental abuse. On January 31 last year, police grabbed the ears of some children who were going to play in the field. Such inhumane treatment of children is not desirable.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why police station on playground?
Inequalities, racialization: Is Europe Islamophobic?
Effective summer management
Earth can pacify global warming
Zakat for eliminating rich-poor gap
Processing agro-products and expansion of Industry
Bangladeshis held while trying to enter Europe
We should not forget the dangers hiding under Afghan soil


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft