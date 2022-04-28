

Effective summer management



In summer, Bangladesh has a long history of facing hazards such as mainly, tornadoes, nor'wester, flash floods and cyclones. Lives, livelihoods, infrastructures and properties are lost by these disasters.



Tornadoes mainly occur in the pre-monsoon (March-May), and post-monsoon (October- November) periods. They are suddenly formed and of brief duration and are extremely localized in nature.

A tornado went by Manikganj District (Saturia) on April 26, 1989. It was the costliest and deadliest tornado in Bangladesh's history. It killed around 1,300 people.



Also there are severe local seasonal storms, popularly known as nor'westers (kalbaishakhi). Severe nor'westers is generally associated with tornadoes. Wind-speeds in nor'westers usually range 113-130 km/hr (70-80 miles/hr), though often their speeds exceed 162 km/hr. (100 miles/hr.).



Since independence in 1971, Bangladesh has experienced several major tornados, killing on an average more than 100 people in each event and causing severe damage.



Cyclones and Storm Surges: Tropical cyclones from the Bay of Bengal accompanied by storm surges are one of the major disasters in Bangladesh. They occur mainly in April/May and October/November. The country is one of the worst sufferers of all cyclonic casualties in the world.



Cyclones and storm surges are a continuous threat for the coastal population. The average annual frequency of tropical disturbances in the Bay of Bengal ranges between 12 and 13, of which 5 attain the cyclonic strength. Most of these cyclones strike land on the Bangladesh coast or the coast of Myanmar andIndia.



On 29 April 1991 a powerful cyclone struck the coastal area of Bangladesh with winds of around 250 km/h. The storm killed at least 138,000 people and leaving as many as 10 million homeless.



The cyclonic storm "Aila" hit the south western part (Khulna Division) on 25th May 2009, killing approximately 190 in Bangladesh. Several hundred thousands of homes were washed away when wind-driven tidal surges up to 3 meters destroyed the coastal belt of Khulna region.



Flash Floods: Haor areas of the north-eastern part of the country mainly face flash floods caused by sudden and rapid early downstream water of the surrounding up streams during the period late March to April. These Floods cause quick damage to crops and property and are followed by relatively rapid recession.



The country has experienced enlarged hazards of flash floods in 2017 in Haor areas that damaged the main paddy crops of the region.Only in Sunamganj district, famers have incurred around Tk1500 crore losses as the flash flood damage the Boro paddy of 1,50,000 hectares. Other corner claimed the actual loss would exceed Tk3,000 crore.



In the current season, due to continuous rainfall in upstream India's Meghalaya and Assam, the water level in the Haor areas of Bangladesh is swelling. Flood water has already inundated considerable hectors of boro land in various districts of haor region.



Bearing in mind the risk and vulnerability of Bangladesh to the summer disasters, the following points are made to relevant organizations/ authorities for appropriate strategies and actions in improving further the emergency and disaster risk reduction performances.



Emergency Management: The key tasks are mentioned here for an effective emergency management. Readiness for a rapid response encompasses those measures taken before a disaster event which are aimed at minimizing loss of life, interference of critical services, and harm when the disaster occurs.



It includes the formulation of workable hazard specific emergency plans, the development of warning systems, the maintenance of inventories and the training of workforce. It may also grip search and rescue measures as well as evacuation plans for communities at risk.



The Contingency Plan is the basis of readiness and cover 1) Analysis of the context, risk mapping and identification of likely emergency scenarios2) mapping of capacity, vulnerabilities, constraint and resources, tangible/intangible assets 3) identification of other external organizations'capacity, constraint and resources.

Prior to any emergency situation, the contingency plan provides the basis for identifying and further developing response capacity.

It is expected that responsible authorities will act appropriately for reducing the disaster risks in line with the Disaster Management Vision of the Government of Bangladesh.

The vision is to reduce the risk of people, especially the poor and the disadvantaged, from the effects of natural, environmental and human induced hazards, to a manageable and acceptable humanitarian level, and to have in place an efficient emergency response system capable of handling large scale disasters.The major areas of interventions for reducing summer disaster risk could be:

Mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction in existing development works and future initiatives of different government departments and Non-Government organizations (NGOs)of the country is very much important.



The Government authorities and NGOs need to redesign their development programmes with the active participation of the most vulnerable communities to ensure that they maximize disaster mitigation potential and incorporate traditional community coping practices which are fit technically, environmentally and economically. A coordinated effort in line with existing policies and guidelines along with learnings of previous disasters could bring better result in managing hazards in future.



Appropriate feasibility and cost benefit analysis of independent authorities is very much needed for taking any structural protection initiatives. A public hearing and consultation is important in this regard.



The relevant authorities at different level should strengthen capacity building initiatives of local government and communities at risk. Proper resources from central government and others should be ensured by authorities and policy makers with appropriate monitoring and supervision strategies.



In forecasting cyclone and river floods of Bangladesh is in good form, but in forecasting flash floods, tornadoes gaps and limitations are observed. At this point improvement of present forecasting system is very much needed.



Bangladesh flood and flash flood warning information will not be at desired level without establishment of a strong regional data sharing and cooperation framework among neighboring countries.



Managing disaster risks of summer season is a significant step to protect lives, livelihoods and properties in Bangladesh. Effective initiatives in this, from the responsible authorities and duty bearers, are very much essential for the betterment of large number of vulnerable people.

The approach equally focuses Disaster Risk Reduction and emergency response management, with greater emphasis on equitable and sustainable development is important.



Understanding and enabling policies and Acts like Disaster Management Act, Standing Orders on Disasters (SOD) and National Building Code, through political determination, administrative diligence, appropriate resources, and perfect governance system are of utmost priority for the concerned authorities and organizations in this respect.

Farid Hasan Ahmed, Climate

change adaptation expert,

and development lawyer













