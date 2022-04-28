Earth can pacify global warming

Our earth is living and eternally creative. People and communities belong to the ancient culture regard earth as a mother. The earth is self-organized and self-regulated. She has evolved her biodiversity over billions of years and has been nurturing them with food, shelter, and soothing environment necessary for their existence. Through biosphere, she creates new lives and regulates her climate system. Earth's living system, the self regulates global temperature, atmospheric content, and ocean salinity, thus maintaining the infrastructure for life to persist and evolve. And through the process she developed her external part and surface. As a result, lives originate and evolve continuously.



Three billion years ago temperature of earth's surface was 290 degree Celsius and Carbon dioxide covered 98 percent of its air. Over the billions of years of evolvement gradually earth has calmed down its extreme hot temperature into the present level. The process that had cooled earth to develop biodiversity, has also facilitated to create lives and survive, protects environment and develops economy based on living creatures.



We the people of the world are making climate change by using fossil fuel such as gas, oil and coal etc damaging the earth's automatic ecosystem. These elements are extremely harmful for biodiversity and existence and rolling on. That's why about 600 million years ago the earth had dumped the toxic elements into the deep from its surface so that those could not spill over to contaminate ground, water and air. But in the bait of money, we bring out those junk elements to the surface of the earth and use them as fuel.



The core problem of climate change is rooted in the imperialistic mindset that is responsible for devastating earth's ecosystem, resources and diverse culture. It also behind to make worldview shift from living earth to dead earth. This outlook that made indigenous people inferior and has created apartheid. The worldview that creates hierarchies among people and divides humanity on the basis of race, gender, religion and also creates false hierarchy of anthropocentrism. In consequence, a notion has been developed in a class of people that extraction, exploitation and manipulation of earth's resources are permissible as their will.



The view that earth is dead and lifeless that turns this lively planet into a place for mining for extracting raw materials for industries and by using those capitalists are piling up garbage and maximizing pollution. The idea of death earth is a fiction. Behind this interpretation there was an ill-motive to legitimate of extracting and looting earth's resources in the name of so-called development.



Modern technology turns a blind eye on earth's sophisticated and subtle life engineering and its biodiversity boasting of denial of living earth. But compared to the earth's sophisticated and subtle technologies of organizing, regenerating and renewing lives modern technology is blunt and dull. The dominant economic model is based on extr-activism, dependence on external inputs and external control coupled with huge financial costs. But the nature's production process involves zero cost, zero external inputs and creates abundance of multifaceted outputs for meeting multifunctional needs for all spices thus generating living economies too.



The real climate solutions lie in working non-violently with earth, her biodiversity of plants, soil organisms, her ecological technologies, her living economies. False solutions continue the path of separation and superiority, greed and control, profits and power, manipulation and mastery --causing an existential emergency for our species. We are the members of the one earth's family and part of the web of life woven by biodiversity. We cannot and do not live outside the food web and the web of life of the Earth.



Illusion of superiority, mastery and control ruptures the fragile and ecological cycles that sustain life on Earth. The arrogant notion that nature has no creativity and only humans are intelligent is a flawed, obsolete, colonial worldview that has no place in the regenerative world. In total denial of the power and potential of plants and living soil to recycle carbon and cool the planet, the money-makers and profiteers are trying to capture and storage industry to continue to pollute while making more money from a new pollution industry. Just as wasteful, socially and ecologically destructive such as factory farming, industrial agriculture that are non-sustainable, financial unviable have been made artificial profit for corporates at the cost of the planet.



The International Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) is falling for the industrial carbon trap. The IPCC report says that without capturing significant amount of carbon over the next 30 years, it will be impossible to get world to net-zero emission by 2050 and consequently to limit warming up to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The reason billionaires are investing in inefficient, nature-denying, costly and false solutions to climate change is because it lets the fossil fuel industry continue to pollute, while the collet our tax money to be invested in false solutions and create new markets in carbon trade and the fake economy of net zero.



Public taxes and public investment need to protect the common public interest, regenerate planet's plants and soil diversity, and through those cooling the planet, while providing food and livelihood security via local living economies.



Earth's living technology of photosynthesis in the green leaves, which does better and sophisticated job to capture carbon dioxide than any artificial carbon capturing solution. Nature captures carbon for free, creates the food and the fibre that sustains us, creates living soil that grows life and stores water to regenerate our streams, wells and rivers.



We must admit that our planet is living, and we are a part of her, not a master and working with her. It extremely important to lead our life in a friendly way with earth so that she could fill up our surroundings with lush greenery by her own regenerating technology. We should not forget the fact that no planet like our soloearth has discovered yet.

The writer is NGO Exponent

and Essayist












