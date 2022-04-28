Zakat for eliminating rich-poor gap

The religion of the Muslim community is Islam which is based on five pillars. Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam. Prayers and fasting are as obligatory for Muslims as paying Zakat. Zakat is obligatory on all financially well-off Muslims. Zakat plays a huge role not only in religious aspects but also in preventing socio-economic inequality and building a society based on human values.



Islam emphasizes on proper distribution of wealth. Allah says in the Holy Qur'an, "Wealth should not circulate among your rich." The Qur'an says of Ibrahim and Ya'qub: "We guided them, guided them according to Our command, and revealed to them how to perform good deeds, establish prayer and pay Zakat, and they worshiped us." The verse undoubtedly shows how old are the economic institution like Zakat in Islam and it has been in use since long before the time of Prophet Muhammad SAW.



Zakat was also made obligatory on all previous prophets and messengers. In the Holy Qur'an, Salah (prayer) and Zakat are mentioned together in thirty-two places, and it is strongly recommended to pay Zakat in Eighty two. Only Sahih Bukhari contains about 103 hadiths (hadiths) of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) regarding Zakat. However, Zakat is an Arabic word. It means holiness; cleanliness and purification.



The prayers of rich Muslims are not accepted in the court of Allah without paying Zakat. By paying Zakat, one attains the perfection of prayers. The purpose of Zakat is not only to help the poor and needy and to distribute wealth in a few paper currencies. As an obligatory act of worship, it also purifies the heart and soul and transforms man into a sincere and obedient servant of Allah.



Zakat expresses gratitude for the grace of Allah Almighty. By giving Zakat and its proper institutionalization and distribution, the society removes stinginess, selfishness, bitterness, violence, laziness and exploitation from the body and eliminates economic and social inequality. It awakens the spirit of love, selflessness, generosity, sincerity, consideration, cooperation, brotherhood and camaraderie and consequently strengthens the bonds of Islamic society. Islam has prescribed a legal portion of wealth for the poorer sections of society in the form of Zakat.



Seven and a half ounces of gold or fifty and a half ounces of silver or cash equivalent to any one of them or the amount of business goods that are in hand for a full year after daily repayment of necessary expenses and debts is calculated as 2.5 per cent of the total amount Zakat should be paid as money. Out of 8 sectors of Zakat distribution, 4 sectors have been earmarked for the proletariat, helpless and needy people.



In this way wealth flows from rich to poor. Thus Zakat plays a very important role in the distribution of wealth and ultimately in alleviating poverty. It is true that stinginess and greed make people's minds small. As a result, people feel pain. God Almighty gives people wealth to test and wants to see how they treat the poor. Zakat is accepted by Allah Himself as "Karje Hasana" and is highly reflected in it.



Zakat does not reduce wealth but increases it in both worlds. The payment of Zakat narrows the wide gulf between the rich and the poor, and the standard of living of the poor begins to improve. As a result, conflict and violence between the two classes disappears and their relationship became harmonious. In this case, we must keep in mind that Income tax and Zakat are two different things. "Income tax" is the state secular tax which is paid to the state irrespective of race, religion and caste.



We live in a world where we produce enough food to feed everyone. Still, about 9 percent of the world's population - 640 million people go to bed hungry every night. The clutches of poverty are constantly expanding around the world. Hunger and poverty are the ultimate curse for humanity. Poverty is the main culprit behind domestic violence, theft, robbery, snatching, social unrest, unemployment, drug addiction, prostitution, murder and rape.



Social unrest is increasing day by day due to various reasons. Therefore, in order to eliminate the economic inequality between the rich and the poor, Islam has provided financial assistance for the creation of employment. Research has shown that the number of middle class in Bangladesh before Corona was 30 percent. On the other hand, Bangladesh is at the top in the world in terms of growth rate of wealthy people. An example of how wealthy people in Bangladesh can afford to pay Zakat can be guessed from a survey.



The number of millionaires in Bangladesh (minimum 10 lakh savings in the bank) is 25000 people. If 85% of these 25,000 people are Muslims, their Zakat will be 21250000000 crores. Apart from this, there are many people who are eligible to pay Zakat. If the total Zakat of all is calculated then the minimum will be six thousand crore tks. Undoubtedly, the national budget of Bangladesh is more than the budget of many sub-sectors of the development sector.



It is true that most of the crimes in our society are due to poverty. Zakat plays one of the most important roles in solving this problem. If Zakat was given again and again, it would be possible to remove all these from the society completely. There is no alternative to proper distribution of Zakat in order to eradicate the rate of theft, robbery, snatching, murder, rape, adultery and prostitution from the society.



In most cases, the rich people of our country collect Zakat by paying 10 tks per head, 50 tks, 100 tks, 500 tks or some other way with sari, lungi. This disrupts the real purpose of Zakat. If every wealthy person builds a fund for the greater good and makes a list of the real beneficiaries in his area every year, a family can buy a rickshaw, van, sewing machine, cattle etc. to stand on its own feet or in any other way that the beneficiaries expect. Then at least some poverty will be eradicated.



During the rule of the Islamic rulers, including Kholafaye Rashedin and even for the next few hundred years, there was a time when there was no one in the society to take Zakat. At that time the Zakat money collected by the ruling class was to be deposited in the state treasury and all those irrespective of caste and creed were to be distributed from it according to their need. In fine, it goes without saying that the Zakat paid by the rich can be a great beacon to restore status and balance in the society in building a healthy, beautiful, sustainable social environment and a corruption free society.

Md Azgar Ali is a Researcher

and Columnist














