

Processing agro-products and expansion of Industry



We have achieved considerable success in food production. Through research, we are constantly being able to produce different crops in different fields, produce different fruits, vegetables, fish-chicken eggs, meat. If we can process these, that is, add value, we will be able to export abroad, as well as the people of our own country, as our purchasing power increases, our market is expanding. We are taking various steps towards that.



Highlighting the various steps taken by the government for the expansion of industrialization, the Hon'ble Prime Minister said, "Our economy is based on agriculture, but at the same time we need industrialization." As a result of the steps we have taken towards this, Bangladesh has got the status of a developing country. The above statement of the head of government is good news for all parties including the farming community, entrepreneurs, traders, exporters and consumers of the country.



Undoubtedly, the government is working tirelessly for the development of the primary agro-processing industry. It will help to make it easier to achieve the full potential of value added agriculture. In order to develop the agro-processing industry, the value-added facilities of primary agricultural products need to be increased.



Many countries in the world, including neighboring countries, are quite advanced in terms of value added agriculture. Bangladesh has also been paying close attention to this sector since the last decade.

For example, at present the country is producing about 682 lakh tonnes of processed agricultural products and these foods are being exported to 140 countries. The amount of export is about 170 lakh tonnes. There is huge potential for processed agricultural products in Bangladesh. This possibility must be exploited.



In order to take the agro-processing industry forward, besides increasing quality production, emphasis should be laid on contact farming, creating entrepreneurial class. There is a need to set up product collection centres, warehouses / pack-houses and storage facilities in commercial production areas.



Branding of unique products based on good demand area will bring more benefits. For example, the only pineapple "Mauritius" variety in the Indian state of Kerala is recognized by the state government as a GI product. This pineapple variety is cultivated 100% commercially. Many small processing factories have sprung up around this pineapple.



With their help, about 15 kinds of value-added food products are being made from the primary product pineapple. Among them, fresh cut pineapple, dried pineapple, pineapple jam, jelly, juice, soft candy, pineapple chunk, pulp etc. are notable.



A private pineapple processing centre called Manco Foods in Kerala is seen making three types of pineapple pulp. Then there are aseptic pulp, canned pulp and sulphurated pulp. These pulps can be stored at normal temperatures for up to two years, said the company's owner, Sanish Jose.



These pulps are sent in sealed drums to various juice making factories and from there various types of value added food products are made. The CEO of the factory said that it cost only five crore rupees to set up the small factory on private initiative. If individual entrepreneurs are created in this way, the expansion of this industry will be easier.



Kerala's virgin coconut oil, coconut powder, a variety of luxury goods or show pitch made from coconut and coconut by-products also attracts the attention of tourists. These also have a lot of economic value. There are a variety of chips made from bananas and sold in good quality street shops.



Similarly, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, beautifully wrapped wrappers can be seen selling fresh fruit cuts on sidewalk shops is quite tempting.



In our country too, the Hortex Foundation has started this work on a small scale. This is a good initiative. Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Scientists have been able to create about 20 types of value-added food products from jackfruit alone. It can be seen in some super shops. The demand is also quite noticeable.



In addition, many value added food products are being made in our country from fish, meat, milk and eggs. All of that needs to be promoted and disseminated.

With the increase in purchasing power of people and change in eating habits, the domestic demand for processed agricultural products is also increasing gradually.



In order to increase the production and supply of processed agricultural products, besides government patronage, private processing companies have to come forward. With that, backward and forward linkage has to be strengthened. It is important to take initiative to develop small and medium scale industries in the area.



If the rich people of the region can be made interested in this matter, the benefits will be more. In addition to government sponsorship and technical assistance, the industry will expand through capacity building, technology exchange, and improved management, strengthening supervision and ensuring work recognition. Article 12.2 of the National Agricultural Policy-2018 contains clear policy on the subject which is very real and logical.



It said that the establishment of primary agro-based industries would be encouraged; to increase the income of farmers by encouraging the establishment of industries using agricultural by-products; technical and technical assistance will be provided to traders and entrepreneurs in processing agricultural products.



By exploiting this strong attitude of the government, the concerned institutions and the rich class of the country will move forward and in fact, the expansion of this industry will happen easily.

Dr. M. Jamal Uddin, Agricultural Economist & Senior Scientist of BARI; Former National Consultant, FAO-UN













