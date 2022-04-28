Two get life term for killing wives in Natore, Kishoreganj

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to life-term of imprisonment for killing their wives in different incidents in two districts- Natore and Kishoreganj.

NATORE: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his wife in Baraigram Upazila in 2016.

Senior District and Sessions Judge Sharif Uddin delivered the judgement.

The condemned convict is Shahin Mandal, 36, son of Rais Mandal, a resident of Telopashim Para Village in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

According to the prosecution, Shahin Mandal slaughtered his wife Champa Khatun, 25, daughter of Afsar Miajee of Bonpara Kalikapur area in the upazila, on January 20, 2016.

A murder case was filed with Baraigram Police Station (PS) against Shahin Mandal in this connection.

Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday in presence of the accused.

KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Austagram Upazila in 2019.

Kishoreganj District and Sessions Judge Sayedur Rahman Khan handed down the verdict at noon in the presence of the accused.

The condemned convict is Fayez Mia, son of Chamir Uddin alias Subal Mia, a resident of Madhya Alinagar Village under Dewghar Union in Austagram Upazila of the district

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Fayez Mia got married with China Akhter, daughter of Akkas Mia of Alinagar Uttarpara Village, on July 8, 2019. After 23 days of the marriage, Fayez Mia went to visit his father-in-law's house at the night of July 30. He strangled China that night. When his mother-in-law came to call him for breakfast in the morning, Fayez said that an emergency call had come from home and he should leave immediately. And her daughter is told not to call now.

Not getting any response from China for long, her elder sister went to Cher room and saw a scarf wrapped around her neck.

China's father Akkas Mia lodged a murder case with Austagram PS against Fayez Mia the next day.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet against Fayez to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon after examining the case records and witnesses.