Three minors drown in Bhola, Barishal

Three minor children including a girl drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Barishal, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Daulatkhan and Monpura upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

A two-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Arafat, son of Mannan, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Daulatkhan Municipality.

The deceased's family sources said Arafat fell in a pond nearby the house while his relatives were unaware of it.

Later, they rescued him from the pond after coming to know the matter and rushed to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Councillor of Ward No. 2 Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Meem, 3, daughter of Md Zakir, a resident of Char Jatin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Meem fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am while her family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Naeem Hasnat confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abir Halder, 8, son of Kamlesh Halder, a resident of Boro Bashail Village under Razihar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abir fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Tariqul Islam confirmed the incident.











