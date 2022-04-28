Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in Bhola, Barishal

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondents

Three minor children including a girl drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Barishal, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Daulatkhan and Monpura upazilas of the district on Wednesday.
A two-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Arafat, son of Mannan, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Daulatkhan Municipality.
The deceased's family sources said Arafat fell in a pond nearby the house while his relatives were unaware of it.
Later, they rescued him from the pond after coming to know the matter and rushed to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.   
Councillor of Ward No. 2 Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Meem, 3, daughter of Md Zakir, a resident of Char Jatin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Meem fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am while her family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Naeem Hasnat confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Abir Halder, 8, son of Kamlesh Halder, a resident of Boro Bashail Village under Razihar Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Abir fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.
Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Tariqul Islam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two get life term for killing wives in Natore, Kishoreganj
The photo shows passengers struggling to get onto a launch
Three minors drown in Bhola, Barishal
Passengers suffer at Monpura for lack of pontoon
Two children die in separate incidents in Barishal, Khulna
Three killed in road mishaps in two dists
Growers count loss for poor potato price at Dhamoirhat
Four killed in road mishaps in three dists


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft