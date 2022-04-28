Video
Home Countryside

Passengers suffer at Monpura for lack of pontoon

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Abdullah Patwari Jewel

MONPURA, BHOLA, Apr 27: Passengers' suffering is mounting up at Ramnewaz Launch Ghat in Monpura Upazila of the district due to lack of pontoon.
Taking high risk of life, passengers are getting off and on board of launches. Accidents occur regularly. The flood control embankment is getting damaged after being hit by anchoring launches.
The leasee of the BIWTA (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority) is realising toll from passengers, not providing  expected services. It is creating anger among passengers.
At the same time, it is uncertain when pontoon can be installed in this highly busy launch ghat, said leasee Abdus Salam.
The route of the Ramnewaz Launch Ghat is the only way of communication with Monpura for people of different parts of the country including Dhaka. Thousands of passengers are used to communicate on the route every day.
Passengers have been making their communication in suffering for the last six months at the station without pontoon. They are spending hour after hour by standing on the embankment amid hot sun. The suffering level will go up much in the next rainy season if the pontoon is not set up before.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, waiting passengers complained of hassle and suffering; elderly people, children, and women are mostly sufferer.
Assistant Lecturer Mahbubul Alam Shahin, leader of Monpura Rakkha Andolon, President of Secondary School Teacher Association Md Alamgir Hossain, and Juba League's General Secretary Maniruzzaman Monir said, anchoring launches are breaking the embankment in the absence of pontoon.
Besides, the pressure on the ghat is increasing for touring passengers of Monpura. But the passenger service quality is not improving. Suffering tourists demanded the pontoon installation rapidly.
Monpura Upazila Chairman Shelina Aktar Chowdhury confirmed the damage of the embankment, saying, launches are directly reaching it.
The shifted pontoon of the Ramnewaz Ghat was asked for reinstating, but the authorities are not heeding it, she added.
BIWTA's Assistant Director Shahidul Islam said, launches are facing problem to reach the new pontoon installed a long afar of Ramnewaz Ghat; that is why these are anchoring at the old ghat; and a step has been taken to install pontoon at the old ghat.
BIWTA's Joint Director S.M Azgor said, the new pontoon was installed afar of the old ghat, and the installation was made in the presence of  upazila administration, local public representatives, and the ghat leasee.
So, BIWTA is not responsible for passenger's suffering, he maintained.


