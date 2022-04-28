Video
Home Countryside

Two children die in separate incidents in Barishal, Khulna

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Our Correspondents

Two minor children have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Barishal and Khulna, in two days.
BARISHAL: A minor child died as food got stuck in his throat in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Abdullah, 2, was the son of Sujon Jamaddar of Kalikapur area under Mehendiganj Municipality.
Local sources said the child was eating suji at home in the afternoon. At one stage of eating, the food got stuck in his throat, which left him seriously sick.
The family members took Abdullah to Mehendiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Deputy Community Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Shakila Ishrat confirmed the incident.  
KHULNA: A minor child died after falling into a septic tank of an under-construction building at Khalishpur area in Khulna City on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 7, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Khalishpur Bangabasi area.
Local sources said Abdullah fell into the septic tank in the morning as it was left uncovered due to construction work while he was playing beside it.
Later, his body was recovered from there after an hour of frantic effort, they said.
Officer-in-Charge of Khalishpur Police Station Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.


