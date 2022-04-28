Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in two dists

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Our Correspondents

Two teenagers and a young man have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Chandpur, on Tuesday.
MYMENSINGH: Two teenage boys were killed in separate road accidents in Gafargaon and Nandail upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
A teenage boy, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Rifat, 14, was the son of Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Chipan Village in Gafargaon Upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rifat was returning home from Gafargaon Municipal Town at around 10am on Tuesday riding by a motorcycle.
At that time, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside pillar after losing its control over the steering near Uthuri Shivbari Bazar on the Gafargaon-Hossainpur Highway in the upazila, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to the MMCH following the deterioration of his          condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH in the evening while undergoing treatment.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Shamsul Alam Khokon confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, an SSC examinee was killed in another road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The incident took place in front of Iman Sarker's house in Musulli Tarerghat area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway at around 11am.
The deceased was identified as Md Sajib Mia, 15, son of Shukan Mia, a resident of Musulli Village in the upazila. He was a SSC candidate from Musulli School and College in the area this year.
Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Sajib collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in the area while he was on his way to Kishoreganj Town. Following the collision, he fell on the highway. At that time, a speedy pickup van hit Sajib, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals immediately rescued the injured and took him to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 12pm while undergoing treatment.
CHANDPUR: A young man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman Anis, 27, son of Jahirul Haque, a resident of Harichain Village under Kachua Upazila.
Police and local sources said a truck coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle in Kathali Bazar area at around 3:30pm, leaving motorcyclist Anis seriously injured.
Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two get life term for killing wives in Natore, Kishoreganj
The photo shows passengers struggling to get onto a launch
Three minors drown in Bhola, Barishal
Passengers suffer at Monpura for lack of pontoon
Two children die in separate incidents in Barishal, Khulna
Three killed in road mishaps in two dists
Growers count loss for poor potato price at Dhamoirhat
Four killed in road mishaps in three dists


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft