Three killed in road mishaps in two dists

Two teenagers and a young man have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Chandpur, on Tuesday.

MYMENSINGH: Two teenage boys were killed in separate road accidents in Gafargaon and Nandail upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A teenage boy, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Rifat, 14, was the son of Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Chipan Village in Gafargaon Upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rifat was returning home from Gafargaon Municipal Town at around 10am on Tuesday riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside pillar after losing its control over the steering near Uthuri Shivbari Bazar on the Gafargaon-Hossainpur Highway in the upazila, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to the MMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH in the evening while undergoing treatment.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Shamsul Alam Khokon confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, an SSC examinee was killed in another road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in front of Iman Sarker's house in Musulli Tarerghat area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Md Sajib Mia, 15, son of Shukan Mia, a resident of Musulli Village in the upazila. He was a SSC candidate from Musulli School and College in the area this year.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Sajib collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in the area while he was on his way to Kishoreganj Town. Following the collision, he fell on the highway. At that time, a speedy pickup van hit Sajib, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals immediately rescued the injured and took him to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 12pm while undergoing treatment.

CHANDPUR: A young man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman Anis, 27, son of Jahirul Haque, a resident of Harichain Village under Kachua Upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle in Kathali Bazar area at around 3:30pm, leaving motorcyclist Anis seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.









