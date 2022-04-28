Growers count loss for poor potato price at Dhamoirhat



Potato being sold at a weekly haat in Dhamoirhat Upazila. photo: observer

The present market price of potato is not matching their farming cost. But the middlemen are benefitting.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Dhamoirhat, potato has been farmed on about 2,325 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila this year.

At present, growers are selling their potato in different haats and bazaars.

Every Sunday a haat sits at Dhamoirhat, the largest haat in the area. Huge arrivals of potato take place at the haat. Wholesalers bring their purchased potato from different areas of the upazila.

On the basis of types, wholesalers purchase per maund potato at Tk 230-250 from growers. Besides, diamond species of potato is selling at Tk 180-200 per maund.

Men of leasee of the haat said, as many wholesalers are not coming, only few wholesalers have brought down the potato price, seeing increased arrivals.

A farmer of Dhantarah Village of Umar Union Babul Hossain said, he cultivated potato on one acre at about Tk 40,000. But he is counting loss because of the low price.

Abul Kashem of the same village said, he has farmed potato on 50 decimals at about Tk 12,000. But, he added, it has been difficult to lift his cost because of the poor market price.

Another Majedul Islam said, a grower has to pay Tk 20 as khajna (tax) to the leasee to sell one maund of potato; it is a big amount to a farmer.

Dhamoirhat Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Towfiq Al Jubayer said, high-yielding potato has been farmed on 1,845 ha while local variety on 480 ha in the upazila.

Most growers farmed varieties like Kabej, Diamond, Estorix, Romana, Cardinal, Kufri, and Sundari. Per acre yield stood at about 160 maunds.

He further said, except for few cases, growers in general are benefitting from the market price.













