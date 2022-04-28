Video
Modi to visit Germany, Denmark, France next week

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

NEW DELHI, Apr 27: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, will be on an official visit to three European countries - Germany, Denmark and France - from May 2-4, the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the MEA said this will be the Prime Minister's first visit abroad in 2022.
In Berlin, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).
The biennial IGC is a unique dialogue format that also sees the participation of several Ministers from both sides. This will be Prime Minister's first IGC with Chancellor Scholz, and also the first such Government-to-Government consultations of the new German government, which assumed office in December 2021.
During his visit, PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz would also jointly address a business event. PM Modi will also address and interact with the Indian community in Germany.
In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000.
This visit will be an opportunity to enhance and intensify cooperation in a broad range of areas and for the two governments to exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.    -NDTV



