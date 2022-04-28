Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Police make arrest in PSG women's team assault case

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

VERSAILLES, APR 27: French police arrested a suspect Wednesday over the unresolved street attack against Paris Saint-German women's footballer Kheira Hamraoui last year, which shook the Qatar-owned club.
The prosecutor's office in Versailles, southwest of Paris, said that a suspect had been taken into custody five months since Hamraoui was dragged from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar near the French capital.
A source close to the case said the arrested man was a "friend" of Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui's team-mate and midfield rival who was detained by police immediately after the incident last November but has always denied involvement.
Police believe that the arrested suspect, who was described as "known to police", might have played a role in the assault, said the source, asking not to be named because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the case.
Hamraoui was assaulted on November 4 as she returned home from a club dinner in a car being driven by Diallo.
The two players, both capped by France, were competing for the same spot in the PSG team and police appeared to initially focus on a theory that sporting rivalry might explain the attack.
"We are not aware of any friend of Aminata Diallo having been placed in custody," Diallo's lawyer, Mourad Battikh, told AFP.
"Aminata Diallo, more than anyone else, wants the light and the truth to be found in this case."
Diallo and one of her friends, who was in jail at the time, were detained but released without charge in early November last year.
In a statement released after her two days of questioning, she denounced a "totally artificial suggestion of a rivalry" between her and Hamraoui, and she blasted "media speculation which has already condemned her, without justification."
Hamraoui's relationship with several of her teammates has reportedly deteriorated because they blame her for Diallo's arrest.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
Police make arrest in PSG women's team assault case
Mourinho rebuilding reputation as revitalised Roma eye European glory
City's Fernandinho vows no let-up against Real Madrid
BHF finalise 18-member squad for two int'l events
Man City let Real Madrid off the hook in seven-goal Champions League classic
Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis return from Dhaka Premier League for fitness tests
Miraz ruled out of Ctg Test, Nayeem in


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft