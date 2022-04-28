Video
City's Fernandinho vows no let-up against Real Madrid

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

LONDON, APR 27: Fernandinho says Manchester City will aim to "hurt" Real Madrid in their own backyard after winning the thrilling first leg of their Champions League semi-final 4-3.
City held a two-goal lead three times at the Etihad, but Real, having come from behind in the previous rounds against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, responded yet again.
Pep Guardiola's men rued letting the 13-time European champions off the hook by missing a succession of chances but captain Fernandinho sees no reason for a change of approach.
"We are going to go there to try to win the game," said the 36-year-old. "We will try to play as we are playing so far.
"We will try to keep the ball as much as we can, try to create chances, try to hurt them as much as we can and obviously be a bit smarter, defend better and not concede any chances over there.
"They are a dangerous team. They have top players and in the meantime they can create chances and score goals, so you have to be careful all the time."
The Brazil international, who came off the bench to play at right-back for the injured John Stones in the first half, said City were disappointed to concede three goals but the win would give them confidence for the return fixture at the Bernabeu on May 4.
While Real can clinch the La Liga crown with four matches to spare against Espanyol this weekend, City now turn back to their tight Premier League title duel with Liverpool, travelling to Leeds on Saturday.
Fernandinho said: "It is the same as always -- when we win we celebrate and then focus on the next game in the Premier League. Then Sunday we'll be back thinking about Madrid again."    -AFP


