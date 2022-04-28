Video
BHF finalise 18-member squad for two int'l events

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) on Wednesday finalised an 18-member squad for the Asian Games-2022 qualifiers in Thailand and the Men's Asia Cup in Indonesia.
Deen Islam Emon and Al Nahian Shuvho have been kept as standby along with the final squad.
Earlier on April 19 last, the BHF trimmed the preliminary national hockey team's squad 36 to 20 after one-week camp at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) in Savar.
The hockey's players have been given rest on Wednesday and have been asked to report again on May 1 at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium where the team will have their training before the departure for Thailand on May 4.
The Asian Games 2022 qualifiers will be held in Thailand from May 6 to 15 and the Men's Asia Cup in Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.
Earlier, Rezaul Karim Babu was made captain for the Asian Games Qualifiers while Milon Hossain was made his deputy.
On the other hand, Khorshedur Rahman was made captain in the Asia Cup hockey while Fazle Hossain Rabbi was made his deputy.
Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy has been appointed as the coach for the hockey team for the two international tournaments.

Final squad:
Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo. BSS


