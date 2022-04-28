Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis return from Dhaka Premier League for fitness tests

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Bipin Dani

Sri Lankan all-rounder (and possible vice captain on the forthcoming Bangladesh tour Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis have returned (to Sri Lanka) from Bangladesh, where they were playing the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League.
"They gave and passed their fitness tests on Monday", one of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board sources revealed.
Both Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis were recently hired by two franchise teams-Abhani Limited and Mohammedan Sports Club- respectively to play List A Dhaka Premier League (DPL) matches in Bangladesh.
More than 80 players (yes, you have read right, above 80 players) gave their fitness tests on Monday and "almost all" have passed.  
This long list (of more than 80 players included) included the national players to leave for the Bangladesh tour, Under-19 players and players from the Emerging squad. They underwent tests for skin folds, strength, speed and agility and endurance, it is learnt.
Fitness tests of the national men's team were supervised by the new head coach Chris Siverwood, whereas the young players' tests were conducted in the presence of Ruwan Kalpage, the head coach for the Emerging squad, which is  to leave for the England tour.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
Police make arrest in PSG women's team assault case
Mourinho rebuilding reputation as revitalised Roma eye European glory
City's Fernandinho vows no let-up against Real Madrid
BHF finalise 18-member squad for two int'l events
Man City let Real Madrid off the hook in seven-goal Champions League classic
Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis return from Dhaka Premier League for fitness tests
Miraz ruled out of Ctg Test, Nayeem in


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft