Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis return from Dhaka Premier League for fitness tests

Sri Lankan all-rounder (and possible vice captain on the forthcoming Bangladesh tour Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis have returned (to Sri Lanka) from Bangladesh, where they were playing the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League.

"They gave and passed their fitness tests on Monday", one of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board sources revealed.

Both Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis were recently hired by two franchise teams-Abhani Limited and Mohammedan Sports Club- respectively to play List A Dhaka Premier League (DPL) matches in Bangladesh.

More than 80 players (yes, you have read right, above 80 players) gave their fitness tests on Monday and "almost all" have passed.

This long list (of more than 80 players included) included the national players to leave for the Bangladesh tour, Under-19 players and players from the Emerging squad. They underwent tests for skin folds, strength, speed and agility and endurance, it is learnt.

Fitness tests of the national men's team were supervised by the new head coach Chris Siverwood, whereas the young players' tests were conducted in the presence of Ruwan Kalpage, the head coach for the Emerging squad, which is to leave for the England tour.











