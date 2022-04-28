Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Miraz ruled out of Ctg Test, Nayeem in

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Sports Reporter

Miraz ruled out of Ctg Test, Nayeem in

Miraz ruled out of Ctg Test, Nayeem in

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka with a finger injury sustained during a Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match on April 17. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has been named as Miraz's replacement in the squad announced, said a BCB media release on Wednesday.
BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said, "Miraz dislocated his right little finger while trying to take a catch in a match on 24 April. An X-ray revealed a small avulsion fracture."
"A splint has been used to support and protect the injured area. Initial assessments suggest that the recovery could take at least three weeks which effectively rules him out of the first Test against Sri Lanka," he added.
Nayeem, who played seven Tests so far and bagged 25 wickets with a best figure of five for 61 runs, came in the squad. He is a handy tail-ender besides his spinning magic.
The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 to play a two-match series which is a part of the 2021-2023 cycles ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on May 15 while the second and the last Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23.
BANGLADESH SQUAD (for 1st Test)
Mominul Haque Showrab (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
Police make arrest in PSG women's team assault case
Mourinho rebuilding reputation as revitalised Roma eye European glory
City's Fernandinho vows no let-up against Real Madrid
BHF finalise 18-member squad for two int'l events
Man City let Real Madrid off the hook in seven-goal Champions League classic
Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis return from Dhaka Premier League for fitness tests
Miraz ruled out of Ctg Test, Nayeem in


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft