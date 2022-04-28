

Miraz ruled out of Ctg Test, Nayeem in

BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said, "Miraz dislocated his right little finger while trying to take a catch in a match on 24 April. An X-ray revealed a small avulsion fracture."

"A splint has been used to support and protect the injured area. Initial assessments suggest that the recovery could take at least three weeks which effectively rules him out of the first Test against Sri Lanka," he added.

Nayeem, who played seven Tests so far and bagged 25 wickets with a best figure of five for 61 runs, came in the squad. He is a handy tail-ender besides his spinning magic.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 to play a two-match series which is a part of the 2021-2023 cycles ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on May 15 while the second and the last Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23.

BANGLADESH SQUAD (for 1st Test)

Mominul Haque Showrab (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness).











