S Asia’s mass flowering at climate change risk: Study

A team of scientists using models to predict the flowering of 95 tree species has forecast that even a low-emissions climate scenario could dramatically impact synchronous flowering in an ecologically and economically important tree family.

The models, based on several decades of flowering observations in Peninsular Malaysia, showed that a rise of just 1.2 Celsius (2.2 Fahrenheit) in average global temperatures by the year 2100 could halve the flowering probability of 57 per cent of Dipterocarp tree species in Southeast Asia, according to the team's findings, published April 21 in Nature Communications Biology.

Dipterocarp trees, named for their two-winged seeds, are among the largest emergent trees in lowland tropical rainforests, and as such, are key components of healthy ecosystems. Several members of the Dipterocarp family are also valuable timber species, and several are included in forest restoration programmes due to their high carbon storage potential. Prior studies have shown that in Southeast Asia, the family flowers in response to low-temperature and drought cues.

The team, comprising researchers from Japan and Malaysia, said their findings highlight the vulnerability of some tropical ecosystems to climate change and raise questions over the long-term viability of many trees in a warming world.

"Species that need low temperatures for flowering will be very vulnerable to global warming and at high risk for extinction," said Akiko Satake, a Biology professor at Kyushu University in Japan and co-author of the new study. "Their opportunity to produce offspring will be lost."