Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL distorting history, destroying economy, claims Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government is distorting the history and economy of our country in a planned manner."
He said this at the discussion meeting on the occasion of 70th Death Anniversary of National Leader Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq organized at the National Press Club on Wednesday.  
The Sher-e-Bangla National Youth Memorial Foundation organized the seminar titled 'Relevance of Sher-e-Bangla in Today's Context'.
Fakhrul said, "Our next generation does not know anything about Sher-e-Bangla Fazlul Huq. Other than our textbooks, few other books mention his deeds."
Mentioning that the history of the country is being distorted in a planned manner, BNP Secretary General said, "The history of Bangladesh is being distorted to establish a single family, a single philosophy in the country."
"Awami League made this effort even after independence but then they failed. This time they are moving forward with that goal in a different process. In today's textbooks, there is no name except for a leader," he added.
"Our next generation only knows the name of one leader. Even those who are studying in college and university are now almost forgot the name of Sher-e-Bangla," Fakhrul said.  
The BNP leader further said, "Today the aggression of this government is omnipresent. It is distorting our history and destroying our economy and making it dependent to other country."
"By taking the politics of Bangladesh completely into a one-party system of government, the entire dictatorship is moving towards a fascist state by completely removing it from our basic democratic thinking," he alleged.
The BNP leader said, "This government is doing this not only to stay in power. At the same time, it is working to establish its own philosophy, which is more dangerous for a nation."
Fakhrul also said "Awami League government is building a dependent economy, in the same way it has established a subservient foreign policy by destroying politics."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Asia’s mass flowering at climate change risk: Study
A scuffle breaks out between Awami League and BNP loyalist lawyers
AL distorting history, destroying economy, claims Fakhrul
5 killed in road accidents
Ctg Elevated Expressway hits snag for CWASA, Railway
Quader for taking oath to make a non-communal country
Hajj air ticket to cost Tk 140,000, flights from May 31
Shab-e-Qadr tonight


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft