AL distorting history, destroying economy, claims Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government is distorting the history and economy of our country in a planned manner."

He said this at the discussion meeting on the occasion of 70th Death Anniversary of National Leader Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq organized at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

The Sher-e-Bangla National Youth Memorial Foundation organized the seminar titled 'Relevance of Sher-e-Bangla in Today's Context'.

Fakhrul said, "Our next generation does not know anything about Sher-e-Bangla Fazlul Huq. Other than our textbooks, few other books mention his deeds."

Mentioning that the history of the country is being distorted in a planned manner, BNP Secretary General said, "The history of Bangladesh is being distorted to establish a single family, a single philosophy in the country."

"Awami League made this effort even after independence but then they failed. This time they are moving forward with that goal in a different process. In today's textbooks, there is no name except for a leader," he added.

"Our next generation only knows the name of one leader. Even those who are studying in college and university are now almost forgot the name of Sher-e-Bangla," Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader further said, "Today the aggression of this government is omnipresent. It is distorting our history and destroying our economy and making it dependent to other country."

"By taking the politics of Bangladesh completely into a one-party system of government, the entire dictatorship is moving towards a fascist state by completely removing it from our basic democratic thinking," he alleged.

The BNP leader said, "This government is doing this not only to stay in power. At the same time, it is working to establish its own philosophy, which is more dangerous for a nation."

Fakhrul also said "Awami League government is building a dependent economy, in the same way it has established a subservient foreign policy by destroying politics."













