5 killed in road accidents

At least five people were killed in separate road accidents in Gaibandha and Mymensingh on Wednesday.

Our Gaibandha Correspon-dent added that three auto-rickshaw passengers were killed as a bus hit the vehicle at Palashbari upazila in Gaibandha district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place around 8:50am at Moheshpur area on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway.

Our Mymensingh Correspon-dent added that two people, including a woman, were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a microbus in Bagunda Junction area under Tarakanda upazila of the district on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Mahmud, 30, and Hanufa, 50, both were the residents of Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur district.











