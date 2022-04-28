Ctg Elevated Expressway hits snag for CWASA, Railway

CHATTOGRAM Apr 27: The progress of the construction of the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has been hampered due to obstacles at 2 km long Barik Building to Customs point and One km long Dewanhat to Tigerpass point.

The Chattogram WASA had installed underground pipeline from Barik building to Customs point. For smooth works of the project, the underground pipeline should be removed. But Chattogram WASA did not yet remove the underground pipeline that had hampered the progress of the Elevated Expressway.

In another portion of the project from Dewanhat to Tiger pass that needs approval from the Bangladesh Railway.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Engr Mahfuzur Rahman said the works in the portion had been badly hampered due to delay in securing permission from the Bangladesh Railway.

Mahfuz claimed that the entire project would be take shape by December this year if those obstacles were removed.

A total of 65 per cent works of the project has so far been completed, he said.

Meanwhile, the CDA had submitted a Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the project enhancing the cost by 36 per cent and the time extension till June 2024 next to the Ministry for approval. With the approval by the Ministry, the RDPP will be sent to Planning Commission and then to ECNEC for final approval which is now under process.











