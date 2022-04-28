Quader for taking oath to make a non-communal country

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday called upon all to take oath to continue fight against communalism to build a non-communal Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The poisonous stench of communalism is still spreading in the country. We have to fight under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to save the nation from the wreath of communalism," said Obaidul Quader. The minister made the remarks after placing wreath on behalf of Awami League at the grave of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque marking his 60th death anniversary.

Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque was a non-communal and humanitarian leader, he said, adding, "Everyone must move forward with a pledge of building a non-communal Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina".

Earlier, leaders and activists of Awami League, led by party general secretary Obaidul Quader, paid rich tributes to Fazlul Haque by placing wreath at his grave in city's Suhrawardy Udyan.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, AL organising secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain and SM Kamal Hossen, AL cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, agriculture and cooperatives affairs secretary Faridunnahar Laily, labour and manpower affairs secretary Md Habibur Rahman Siraj, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan and central committee member Syed Abdul Awal Shamim, among others, were present on the occasion. -BSS











