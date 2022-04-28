Hajj air ticket to cost Tk 140,000, flights from May 31

The Religious Affairs Ministry has fixed the tentative date of starting Hajj flights from May 31 this year, the stakeholders of the Hajj management fear that it wouldn't be easy for them to begin Hajj flight within the stipulated time after completion of necessary procedures.

The Hajj agencies think that they may need time till June 15 this year to start Hajj flights by completing all procedures. By this time, they will be able to complete registration of pilgrims, coordination between the agencies those have less number of pilgrims, selection of Monajjems, completion of house rent at Saudi Arabia and processing of visas for the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the government couldn't yet finalise the Hajj packages for this year as the Saudi government hasn't yet informed Bangladesh about the fees would be needed for the pilgrims.

In an inter-ministerial meeting of the Religious Affairs Ministry held on Wednesday, the government fixed Tk 1,40,000 as plane fare for the hajj passengers, despite the proposal of the Hajj agents to reduce the fare more considering the sufferings of the pilgrims.

The meeting also decided to start Hajj flights carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on May 31.

But, the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) claimed that it would be hard for them to start flights from May 31. They will need at least 15 more days to complete the procedures.

While talking to reporters after Wednesday's meeting on hajj management at Secretariat, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said that Biman will carry 31,000 pilgrims by 75 dedicated flights beginning from May 31.











