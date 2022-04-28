Video
Home Back Page

23 new Covid cases, no death in 24hrs

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded no death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Wednesday. The death tally remained at 29,127. Some 23 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,952,625.  
Besides, 334 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,884,457 and overall recovery rate at 97.02 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  0.47 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.97 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 4,931 samples.







