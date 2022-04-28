Bashundhara Group donates Tk 2m for families of Nahid, Morsalin

Losing their only bread earners, the family members of Nahid Hasan and Md Morsalin, two fatal victims of New Market clash, had been pushed into a confounded situation.

Instead of only mourning death of their loved ones and looking for justice, they had to pass time with severe uncertainty thinking about survival.

Being the victims of atrocities, they lost trust in human beings but within a week of the burial of their deceased family members, they realised that not hatred or cruelty but love and compassion have made life meaningful and the world livable.

Two hapless families finally have found ray of hope as Bashundhara Group donated Tk 2 million to the parents and wives of Nahid and Morsalin on Wednesday as part of its firm commitment towards the people and country.

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Soban Anvir handed over the cheques to the affected families at his residence in the capital.

Eighteen-year-old Nahid Mia worked as a delivery assistant for a company named Data Tech Computer in Elephant Road. He was hacked with machetes on multiple occasions during the clashes on April 19. Nahid married Dalia Akhter Shila six months ago. The newly wed couple was living in Kamrangichar in the capital.

After receiving support from Bashundhara Group, Nahid wife burst into tears saying that who (Nahid) passed away will never come back.







