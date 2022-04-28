Video
HC directs banks to furnish amount collected by ex-chair of Evaly

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to submit a report before it on how much money has been given to the various people by the former Managing Director and Chairman of Evaly through bKash, Nagad and cheques.
The HC bench asked the Managing Directors and COs of BRAC Bank, Bank Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, Modhumati Bank, South East Bank, Dhaka Bank, Dutch Bangla Bank, Midland Bank, City Bank, Community Bank, bKash and Nagad to submit the information before the court in this regard.
The single bench of the HC comprised of Justice Khurshid Alam Sarkar came up with the directive following an application filed by newly formed board seeking its orders in this connection.
Barrister Morshed Ahmed Khan appeared for the Board of Directors of Evaly in the court while Barrister Syed Mahsib Hossain for the petitioner.
Earlier on January 31, some Tk 2,530 in cash, some blank cheques and documents were recovered from inside two lockers of the Evaly.
Asfia Sirat, the executive magistrate of Deputy Commissioner office in Dhaka, was present when the lockers were broken into at the Evaly office in Dhanmondi. The members of the Evaly board formed by the High Court were also there. The HC had on October 18 last year formed a five-member Board of Directors led by retired Justice of the Appellate Division AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik to run the Evaly.
Other members of the board are former secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan and Additional Secretary Mahbub Kabir Milon, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and lawyer Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz.
Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the platform were arrested on September 16, after a customer named Arif Baker filed a case at Gulshan Police Station alleging that the e-commerce platform was not delivering products despite taking advanced payments.


