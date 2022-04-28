GP paid TK 2,300cr to national exchequer in Jan-March

Grameenphone Ltd. (GP) reported total revenues of BDT 3,633.52 crore for first three months of 2022, registering a growth of 4.4% from the same period last year.

In January to march, the company acquired 5 lakh new subscribers, reaching 8.37crore total subscribers at the end of the first quarter. 53.2% of GP's total subscribers, or 4.46crore, are using internet services, growing by 6.8% from the same period last year, says a press release.

The first quarter of 2022 has been monumental on several occasions for GP. On 26th March, GP completed 25 years of operations in Bangladesh, marking its contribution to empowering societies and commitment to continue playing its role as the digital connectivity partner to Bangladesh.

The regulator held the country's largest spectrum auction in March, where GP participated and bid for the maximum allowable 60 MHz of 2.6 GHz spectrum. Very recently, GP also launched e-sim for the first time in the country, allowing customers to opt for mobile connectivity without the need for a physical sim card in their handsets.

"As we enter the third year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in Bangladesh remains steady, as the economy regained momentum with very low cases being registered in the country. Throughout the quarter, we continued to prioritize network and spectrum rollout, leading to improved and enhanced experience for our customers.

"As a result, our subscribers grew to 8.37crore at the end of the first quarter. Our ongoing modernization and transformation journey is starting to show results, benefiting us in building a future-fit company with the right mix of competency, capabilities, tools and partnerships, and will continue to serve as an enabler for our future growth," the press release quoted GP CEO Yasir Azman as saying.

"The first three months of 2022 saw an improving topline growth coupled with continued growth in EBITDA. Total revenues grew by 4.4% YoY, amounting to BDT 3,633.52 crore for the quarter.

"Subscription and traffic revenues for the quarter grew by 4.6% from the same period last year. Data revenue grew by 7.5% YoY while data usage grew by 76.8%." said GP CFO Jens Becker.

"EBITDA (arnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the first quarter grew by 1.7% from the same period last year while EBITDA margin stood at 61.1%. Net Profit After Tax was negatively impacted by modernization cost and currency devaluation, and stood at BDT809.82 crore declining by 9.1% from the same period last year. Net Proft margin for the first quarter of 2022 stood at 22.3%," he said.

During the first quarter of 2022, GP invested BDT391.94 crore for network coverage and expansion. At the end of the quarter, GP total number of sites stood at 18,724. The company has paid BDT 2,300 crore equaling 63.3% of its total revenues, to the national exchequer in the form of taxes, VAT, duties, fees, 4G license and spectrum assignment during the first three months of 2022.

