Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ILSL holds exchange of view, Iftar Mehfil

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

ILSL holds exchange of view, Iftar Mehfil

ILSL holds exchange of view, Iftar Mehfil

International Leasing Securities Ltd (ILSL) organised an "Iftar Mehfil" and an exchange of view and open discussion with clients and investors at head office, Hossen Tower in the capital recently, says a press release.
Chairman Shaibal Kanti Choudhury was present as chief guest and presided over the programme, while Md Mashiur Rahman, Director of ILSL, Mohammad Noore Rabbi, CEO (CC), Nazmus Sakib, Head of Compliance and HR, Kazi Muhammad Rashedul Huque, Head of Admin, High officials and all the employees of the Company were also present.
On the same day the company's other branches, located in Agrabad and Khatungonj in Chattogram, and Sylhet branch also organized this programme.
Shaibal Kanti Choudhury, Chairman of International Leasing Securities Ltd, told investors for wise investment. He also advised not to invest out of whimsical intention.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP paid TK 2,300cr to national exchequer in Jan-March
Emirates adds extra flights to select destinations during Eid
ILSL holds exchange of view, Iftar Mehfil
BUET, LafargeHolcim to research jointly on building solutions
Energypac takes initiative of reusing plastic water bottle
Sami emerges champion of Xtreme Islamic Music Competition
Dutch-Bangla Chamber hosts seminar, Iftar Party
Ctg port now linked directly with some European docks


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft