ILSL holds exchange of view, Iftar Mehfil

International Leasing Securities Ltd (ILSL) organised an "Iftar Mehfil" and an exchange of view and open discussion with clients and investors at head office, Hossen Tower in the capital recently, says a press release.Chairman Shaibal Kanti Choudhury was present as chief guest and presided over the programme, while Md Mashiur Rahman, Director of ILSL, Mohammad Noore Rabbi, CEO (CC), Nazmus Sakib, Head of Compliance and HR, Kazi Muhammad Rashedul Huque, Head of Admin, High officials and all the employees of the Company were also present.On the same day the company's other branches, located in Agrabad and Khatungonj in Chattogram, and Sylhet branch also organized this programme.Shaibal Kanti Choudhury, Chairman of International Leasing Securities Ltd, told investors for wise investment. He also advised not to invest out of whimsical intention.