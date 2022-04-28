

BUET, LafargeHolcim to research jointly on building solutions

In this regard a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between LHBL and the Research and Innovation Centre for Science and Engineering (RISE) of BUET. Prof. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor, BUET and Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer of LHBL signed the Memorandum of Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations held at the auditorium of BUET Council Bhaban recently. As one of the initial steps, both the parties will conduct R&D work on "effectiveness of rapid hardening cement compared to other cement and its positive applications in the context of Bangladesh"

On this occasion Rajesh Surana, CEO of LHBL said, "BUET is the symposium of knowledge and LHBL is the symposium of experience from the industry. Together we can offer innovative and sustainable products and solutions to the Bangladesh market." Prof. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor, BUET said "We hope this partnership between BUET and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh will open up new avenues of collaboration. We look forward to getting support from LafargeHolcim Bangladesh on conducting R&Ds that would help in the development of the construction industry."



















