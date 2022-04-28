Video
BUET, LafargeHolcim to research jointly on building solutions

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Business Desk

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) a member of Holcim Group, the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions and Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET) joined hands to conduct research together on building solutions with an aim to introduce customized sustainable building solutions for the country that will help to reduce cost of construction and also protect the environment.
In this regard a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between LHBL and the Research and Innovation Centre for Science and Engineering (RISE) of BUET. Prof. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor, BUET and Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer of LHBL signed the Memorandum of Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations held at the auditorium of BUET Council Bhaban recently. As one of the initial steps, both the parties will conduct R&D work on "effectiveness of rapid hardening cement compared to other cement and its positive applications in the context of Bangladesh"
On this occasion Rajesh Surana, CEO of LHBL said, "BUET is the symposium of knowledge and LHBL is the symposium of experience from the industry. Together we can offer innovative and sustainable products and solutions to the Bangladesh market." Prof. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor, BUET said "We hope this partnership between BUET and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh will open up new avenues of collaboration. We look forward to getting support from LafargeHolcim Bangladesh on conducting R&Ds that would help in the development of the construction industry."


