Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 1:58 PM
Energypac takes initiative of reusing plastic water bottle

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Reusing plastic bottles and making them into something amazing can be a great way to minimize waste. Keeping that in mind, Energypac Power Generation Ltd. (EPGL) has recently taken an initiative to reuse plastic bottles by turning them into a plant pot, making it an eco-friendly and aesthetic alternative to simply throwing them away.
The usage of plastic bottles has been on the rise, creating a substantial amount of plastic waste within the environment. Hence, instead of throwing the bottles away, they can be reused. Although the option of recycling still remains, reusing the bottles opens opportunities to get creative. Hence, Energypac has come up with a unique initiative, where they turn all their used bottles into plant pots, to promote sustainability and greenery through creativity.
Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO, Energypac Power Generation Ltd. said, "The importance of environmental sustainability has been increasing with each passing day. As a company committed to environmental sustainability, we feel responsible to do our part by coming up with eco-friendly solutions to tackle the issue of rising plastic waste. Hence, we have brought in this idea of turning our plastic bottles into something more sustainable. With more such initiatives, we will continue our efforts to drive the country towards greenery and sustainability."
The adverse effects of plastic have gone on to become one of the most pressing issues, disrupting lives in many ways. Energypac, a responsible brand committed towards providing sustainable solutions within the country, has taken the initiative to minimize plastic waste, driving Bangladesh towards achieving its SDG goals.


