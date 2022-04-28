Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sami emerges champion of Xtreme Islamic Music Competition

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

Sami emerges champion of Xtreme Islamic Music Competition

Sami emerges champion of Xtreme Islamic Music Competition

The final round of the Xtreme Islamic Music Competition organized by Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. has been held on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
Shahidul Islam Sami became the champion, Azad Mohammad Arif became the 1st runner up and Md. Kajal Ahmed became the 2nd runner up in the grand final held on 24th April 2022 at the head office of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd.  From April 1 to April 10, contestants from all over the country recorded and sent Islamic music on their smartphones.
A total of 21 participations were initially selected and given the opportunity to record in a professional studio.  Then on April 17, out of 21 candidates, 12 candidates were selected for the final round.  
In the finals of the competition, the positions are determined based on the studio episodes of those 12 people and the live performances in front of the audience. Renowned Nazrul musician Salauddin Ahmed was the chief selector on the occasion. Among the winners were SM Mahibul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director, Smart Technologies and Zafar Ahmed, Distribution Business Director. In addition to the cash, Extreme Speakers were provided to all the participants in the final round.
Islamic musicians Md. Al Amin and Hamim Jabir Miyaji acted as instructors in the competition.  Abdullah won 4th place, Kamrul Hasan Liton won 5th place, Abdul Momin Mirza won 6th place, Afia Rahman won 8th place, Md. Asif Hossain won 8th place, Md. Arif Hossain won 9th place, 10th place.  Imam Uddin won, Khaled Saifullah won 11th place and Abu Talha won 12th place.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP paid TK 2,300cr to national exchequer in Jan-March
Emirates adds extra flights to select destinations during Eid
ILSL holds exchange of view, Iftar Mehfil
BUET, LafargeHolcim to research jointly on building solutions
Energypac takes initiative of reusing plastic water bottle
Sami emerges champion of Xtreme Islamic Music Competition
Dutch-Bangla Chamber hosts seminar, Iftar Party
Ctg port now linked directly with some European docks


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft