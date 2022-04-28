

Sami emerges champion of Xtreme Islamic Music Competition

Shahidul Islam Sami became the champion, Azad Mohammad Arif became the 1st runner up and Md. Kajal Ahmed became the 2nd runner up in the grand final held on 24th April 2022 at the head office of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. From April 1 to April 10, contestants from all over the country recorded and sent Islamic music on their smartphones.

A total of 21 participations were initially selected and given the opportunity to record in a professional studio. Then on April 17, out of 21 candidates, 12 candidates were selected for the final round.

In the finals of the competition, the positions are determined based on the studio episodes of those 12 people and the live performances in front of the audience. Renowned Nazrul musician Salauddin Ahmed was the chief selector on the occasion. Among the winners were SM Mahibul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director, Smart Technologies and Zafar Ahmed, Distribution Business Director. In addition to the cash, Extreme Speakers were provided to all the participants in the final round.

Islamic musicians Md. Al Amin and Hamim Jabir Miyaji acted as instructors in the competition. Abdullah won 4th place, Kamrul Hasan Liton won 5th place, Abdul Momin Mirza won 6th place, Afia Rahman won 8th place, Md. Asif Hossain won 8th place, Md. Arif Hossain won 9th place, 10th place. Imam Uddin won, Khaled Saifullah won 11th place and Abu Talha won 12th place.



















