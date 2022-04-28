Video
Thursday, 28 April, 2022
latest
Home Business

Dutch-Bangla Chamber hosts seminar, Iftar Party

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) hosted a Seminar on Investment Gateway to the Netherlands at DBCCI Iftar Party at Six Season Hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.
Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, President, Dutch-Bangla Chamber presided over the session. Afser said that DBCC explore and promote business opportunity between the Netherlands and Bangladesh.
The president announced the business delegation to the Netherlands to attract the Investment to the country. He also emphasised on some prior sectors like Blue Economy, Water resources, ICT and Industrial 4th Revolution, Hi-tech Agriculture and food procession, Leather and Jute goods. He thanked the people of the Netherlands, their prudent government leaders and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dhaka for their earnest cooperation for our country.
He also showed his gratitude to our Bangladesh Embassy in the Hague, the Netherlands for their continuous effort and support for the development of a rewarding relationship between two brotherly countries.
Md. Sirajul Islam, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Prime Minister's Office graced the event as a Chief Guest to grace the event. BIDA Chairman appreciated our youth group, who has a significant contribution in ICT sector. DBCCI may take a rule to make a gateway among the youth tech group to the Dutch investors. He also focused on the present development of BIDA for their skilled officers, who extended BIDA to the next level for supporting international investors.
He mentioned government may facilitate but the initiative must have to take from the businessmen from their side. He wished the great success for the upcoming DBCCI business delegation to the Netherlands in August 2022. Mr. Sirajul assured all support from BIDA team.
Md Wahiduzzaman, Joint Secretary, DTO Wing, Ministry of Commerce, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh attended as a special guest.. Mazharul Haque Chowdhury, Group Managing Director, Havas Media Group Chairman and Chairman of DBCCI Standing Committee, Public Relationship (PF) & Communication, Syed Almas Kabir, President of BMCCI, Md. Shafquat Matin, President of CCIFB, Prominent business leaders, Dutch partners, representatives from other Chamber of Commerce, government high officials were present in the Iftar Party.
 Md. Atiqul Haque, Senior Vice President, Md. Shahjahan Shaju, Vice President,  Md. Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Secretary General, Md. Nazmul HaqueMd. Shah Alam, Md. Shahid Alam, Md. Sayem Faroky, and 130 distinguished members of DBCCI, representatives from Electronic and Print media were present during the AGM. The meeting ended and was followed by dinner.


