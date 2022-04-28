Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

imo brings tailored Eid gift for users in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Business Desk

 imo, one of the most popular apps in Bangladesh, brings a special Eid gift for its users - Eid imoji (Eid-themed emojis), enabling people to engage and connect more with their loved ones during the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, and building a closer national bond over boundaries and miles. The exclusive emojis will be available in the app by the end of April, 2022.
Eid-ul-Fitr is right around the corner, and people are gearing up for the upcoming Eid celebrations and festivities with much excitement. Adding more zest to the fiesta, imo brings the best Eid gift for the first time through Eid-themed emojis, 'Eid imoji,' says a press release.
Themed in-app emojis are a great way to make conversations more engaging and interactive. It allows users to respond and connect with emotions and bond better. Moreover, during special occasions, these themed emojis provide the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family, and loved ones across all borders and geographic barriers.
In Bangladesh, Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most celebrated festivities where people like to visit their native places and mingle with their friends and families after a long time. Everyone hugs each other to greet during this festivity and spread the love and joy.
Parents receive their children with love, siblings gathered at one place and celebrate with music and dancing. Younger children roam around house to house to collect their Eidi. In such a joyous occasion, people will be heartbroken if they cannot visit their loved ones. For them these 'Eid imoji' will be a set of relief.
Along with existing emojis and stickers, imo houses the hug (kolakoli) emoji for the most amazing Eid greeting and the 'salami' emoji to share love and joy. Other emoji options such as moon, food and greetings will help users express the truest essence of Eid celebration in a fun and enjoyable manner.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP paid TK 2,300cr to national exchequer in Jan-March
Emirates adds extra flights to select destinations during Eid
ILSL holds exchange of view, Iftar Mehfil
BUET, LafargeHolcim to research jointly on building solutions
Energypac takes initiative of reusing plastic water bottle
Sami emerges champion of Xtreme Islamic Music Competition
Dutch-Bangla Chamber hosts seminar, Iftar Party
Ctg port now linked directly with some European docks


Latest News
Queue of 300 cars triggers chaos at Paturia ghat
New Market clashes: Five Dhaka College students arrested
Ctg Jubo League distributes Iftar among fasting people
3 day-labourers killed in N'ganj road accident
Drug peddler held with Yaba in city
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Indonesia suspends all exports of palm oil
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report
Garment employee stabbed dead in Tongi
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Most Read News
Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
11 electrocuted during religious procession in India
Jaishankar to meet Hasina, hold talks with FM Thursday
Malaysian migrant market controled by 25 recruting agency syndicate: Ex-BAIRA leaders
China reports 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu
President Hamid congratulates France's Macron on re-election
SSC exams to begin on June 19
BCL leader arrested for bid to rape woman footballer
Suu Kyi jailed for 5 years for corruption
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft