imo brings tailored Eid gift for users in Bangladesh

imo, one of the most popular apps in Bangladesh, brings a special Eid gift for its users - Eid imoji (Eid-themed emojis), enabling people to engage and connect more with their loved ones during the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, and building a closer national bond over boundaries and miles. The exclusive emojis will be available in the app by the end of April, 2022.

Eid-ul-Fitr is right around the corner, and people are gearing up for the upcoming Eid celebrations and festivities with much excitement. Adding more zest to the fiesta, imo brings the best Eid gift for the first time through Eid-themed emojis, 'Eid imoji,' says a press release.

Themed in-app emojis are a great way to make conversations more engaging and interactive. It allows users to respond and connect with emotions and bond better. Moreover, during special occasions, these themed emojis provide the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family, and loved ones across all borders and geographic barriers.

In Bangladesh, Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most celebrated festivities where people like to visit their native places and mingle with their friends and families after a long time. Everyone hugs each other to greet during this festivity and spread the love and joy.

Parents receive their children with love, siblings gathered at one place and celebrate with music and dancing. Younger children roam around house to house to collect their Eidi. In such a joyous occasion, people will be heartbroken if they cannot visit their loved ones. For them these 'Eid imoji' will be a set of relief.

Along with existing emojis and stickers, imo houses the hug (kolakoli) emoji for the most amazing Eid greeting and the 'salami' emoji to share love and joy. Other emoji options such as moon, food and greetings will help users express the truest essence of Eid celebration in a fun and enjoyable manner.







